Pink Cadillac blues
Pink Cadillac blues

It was a long cold drive from Anchorage to the lower ’48, in November 1959. To kill the boredom of the grueling, 13-day drive we played games as we crept along icy roads in our ’48 Studebaker. One game, “A to Z,” was a contest with my sister to find each letter of the alphabet, sequentially. When we came upon a pink Cadillac, I had my “X.” This “X” marked the spot of a Texan heading to Alaska in an air-conditioned Caddy without heat.

On the heels of the recent Texas size freeze up following climate change induced, record cold temperatures, Rep. Rosendale and Sen. Daines barreled towards us, seemingly in pink Cadillacs, each loaded with irrational logic (Feb. 17, Helena IR Lutey article). Rosendale linked Montana’s rolling electricity blackouts to President Biden’s first days in office. Rosendale and Daines then sped backwards, concluding we need more coal and natural gas generated electricity. With their Pink Caddy logic, they seem to be following “Thelma and Louise’s” plunge over the edge. Please, don’t take us with you on your illogical, political journeys.

Michael Lee

Former chief economist for the Montana Public Service Commission

Helena

