Picking the laws as they choose

How many times are the Republicans going to be allowed to use the law as they choose?

Rules and laws do not apply to our governor: poaching an elk, killing a protected wolf, lying about punching a reporter. Then choosing not to wear a mask in the airport as was required then in true form lying by saying there were not any masks.

Now the attorney general his right hand man tried to dismiss valid charges. I remember the governor said he would not prosecute anyone for not wearing masks.

This is not who we want to pick our judges. I hope if children become in danger with the new variant he will do the right thing.

His actions so far do not reflect that. His opinions are all that matter, that and the Republican Party.

Joe and Doreen Filson

Helena

Love 7 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2