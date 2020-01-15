Should images manipulated with filters or Photoshop be required to carry a label? Yes, not only can it be harmful to that person if it's used inappropriately, but it can make younger generations think that what they see changed is socially acceptable. If younger girls see their favorite female celebrity with a Photoshopped tiny waist, then they most likely would want that unrealistic waist. Same thing with younger boys with men’s Photoshopped abs or muscles.
Photoshop is feeding unrealistic idealistic body shapes to children. It’s unfair to impressionable teens to be shown edited photos of people and tell them that that’s what they must look like. Especially teen girls, there are so many girls who starve themselves to try to reach unrealistic body shapes. Girls and boys diet and diet to try to reach what someone can do with a computer and 10 minutes.
What happens if someone gets a photo of themselves inappropriately edited? There are people who can lose jobs or be incriminated. If someone doesn’t like another person all they have to do is put their face on an inappropriate photo and then they have blackmail or they can post it and completely ruin someone’s image.
Kendra Sargent
East Helena
Kendra asks "Should images manipulated with filters or Photoshop be required to carry a label? " and answers "Yes..."
Who is going to police that?
Does she realize that virtually ALL images today are manipulated in some way: hue, contrast, cropping, saturation, etc.
Long before digital manipulation there was the air brush.
She is concerned about images related to body image. Should senior yearbook photos contain a disclaimer that blemishes have been removed, which they routinely are? How about someone's wedding album? A big stamp across every picture that has been retouched?
If the body image issue is really the problem, it's a parenting issue, not something we need to get Big Brother involved in.
Oh God, I agree with clay (fake name) baiker. This is the first and possibly only time this year.
I wonder how many yearbooks would have to carry a label as almost every picture is manipulated. Even the Helena IR manipulates pictures if nothing else for contrast and highlights. Ansel Adams would have had to label all of his pictures as he manipulated his pictures.
Almost every television ad is manipulated. Many have so much CGI that they qualify as fake.
There are more important things for the authorities to do then monitor the BILLIONS of pictures posted every year.
It is up to the viewer to beware and decide what they are viewing. After all now a days a picture is worth a thousand lies.
John Williams "Oh God, I agree with clay (fake name) baiker. This is the first and possibly only time this year."
Actually, we can probably agree on a variety, and, possibly, even a majority of things, although they are not generally brought up here.
BTW, how are you familiar with Ansel Adams?
Fan of his pictures. Watched several videos of his photography. Even read up on his use of zone photography. Took photo class years ago with borrowed Canon F1. Learned how to develop and print photos. Bought my first camera a Canon AE-1 soon after. Added a Canon A-1 later. Inherited a Richoflex 120. Bought an enlarger. Upgraded to two Canon and two Fuji digital cameras. Use PaintShop Pro for editing and printing. Would like to get a full frame digital but can't justify the price.
Love digital. Save a fortune on developing. And don't have to use Meisel anymore.
So are you interested in photography too?
John Williams said "So are you interested in photography too?"
Yes, big time. My undergrad degree is in it. I've been working in film since 1973 and still am. One of my professors was a student of his so we got the Adams method 2nd hand.
I too am a fan of his work. I've been to his gallery in Yosemite and went to big retrospective of his work in San Diego some years back. I love his books: The Camera, The Negative, and The Print. They sit in easy reach in my darkroom.
You said "Inherited a Richoflex 120."
Oh my. My dad gave me his Richoflex a long time ago. It's humble but it works. I shoot a Rolliecord VB and a Mamiya 645 for medium format. For 35 I have some ancient Minolta gear.
I have always been more of a darkroom junkie so that is where I put my equipment effort. I've done every kind of B&W there is and most of the color processes. I learned color printing doing open tray AgfaColor. Those were the days. I loved doing Cibachromes but that's no longer available. I worked in a color film processing and printing lab for about 5 years: film cutter, retoucher, printer, and finally quality control tech.
You said "Use PaintShop Pro for editing and printing. "
That one has been around a long time. I switched to Paint.net for the quick and dirty stuff and run the GIMP for the heavy lifting. While I don't have them, I have access to and learned Photoshop and Lightroom.
You said "Would like to get a full frame digital but can't justify the price."
Ah, yes, a Leica M10 rangefinder would be nice but $6,500 is a bit steep. I have a friend who shoots a Sony full frame that's pretty nice.
