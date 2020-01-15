{{featured_button_text}}
Should images manipulated with filters or Photoshop be required to carry a label? Yes, not only can it be harmful to that person if it's used inappropriately, but it can make younger generations think that what they see changed is socially acceptable. If younger girls see their favorite female celebrity with a Photoshopped tiny waist, then they most likely would want that unrealistic waist. Same thing with younger boys with men’s Photoshopped abs or muscles.

Photoshop is feeding unrealistic idealistic body shapes to children. It’s unfair to impressionable teens to be shown edited photos of people and tell them that that’s what they must look like. Especially teen girls, there are so many girls who starve themselves to try to reach unrealistic body shapes. Girls and boys diet and diet to try to reach what someone can do with a computer and 10 minutes.

What happens if someone gets a photo of themselves inappropriately edited? There are people who can lose jobs or be incriminated. If someone doesn’t like another person all they have to do is put their face on an inappropriate photo and then they have blackmail or they can post it and completely ruin someone’s image.

Kendra Sargent

East Helena

