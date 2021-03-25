 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo of Judy Martz was outrageous
2 comments

Photo of Judy Martz was outrageous

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

As Montanans we take pride in our history and accomplishments. Electing our first woman head of state has to be one of them. Yes, March is Women’s History Month and the perfect time to acknowledge and celebrate Montana women like former Gov. Judy Martz. The photo of her serving cookies “to supporters” on the recent front page of the Helena IR was an outrageous portrayal of our first woman governor. It left me thinking that the IR is beyond tone deaf when it comes to understanding the importance of acknowledging and presenting women in other than stereotypical ways. This woman was governor of our state. Was there no other photo available that could have been used to better represent her accomplishment?

Angela McDannel

Helena

2 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

If I could turn back time
Letters

If I could turn back time

The theme song for the current Legislature should be “If I could turn back time.” The goal of the current Legislature would seem to be returni…

Daines hurts his constituents
Letters

Daines hurts his constituents

Once again Sen. Daines takes action against the people he represents, in support of the few who benefit from the fossil fuel extraction indust…

Letter writer is trolling
Letters

Letter writer is trolling

I’m responding to Jack Wiegman’s letter published Monday. Mr. Wiegman, you are “trolling.” You are deliberately sowing discord, having no real…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News