Photo of Judy Martz was outrageous

As Montanans we take pride in our history and accomplishments. Electing our first woman head of state has to be one of them. Yes, March is Women’s History Month and the perfect time to acknowledge and celebrate Montana women like former Gov. Judy Martz. The photo of her serving cookies “to supporters” on the recent front page of the Helena IR was an outrageous portrayal of our first woman governor. It left me thinking that the IR is beyond tone deaf when it comes to understanding the importance of acknowledging and presenting women in other than stereotypical ways. This woman was governor of our state. Was there no other photo available that could have been used to better represent her accomplishment?