Petito case gets disproportionate media coverage
Petito case gets disproportionate media coverage

With due respect to the family of Gabby Petito and a hope for justice in her case, I have been angered by the amount of media coverage this case has received, especially the 24-hour news outlets. There is an astounding analysis of every move, every video, every angle of this case. If every missing Indigenous woman in Montana received a fraction of the attention, perhaps we would have more success in locating the missing daughters, sisters and wives of native families and more success in finding and prosecuting their perpetrators. This is a media caste system at work, and a type of almost over institutional racism that clearly demonstrates the value of a slender, attractive blonde woman. Blonde women are valued and their being abducted or murdered generates high volume viewing. Brown-skinned, black-haired Indigenous women, our own Montana women, clearly are not as valuable. It's time to shift priorities and guarantee equal application of law enforcement, community resources and especially media coverage for every individual who is missing, regardless of race, income and gender.

Joe Furshong

Helena

