 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet cemetery robbed again

  • 0
letter to editor

Our income is aluminum cans for the maintenance of the pet cemetery. It takes a lot of cans to make a buck. Thank God for the Helena people donating their cans for our cause. When something like this happens and it has to be replaced makes it very difficult to achieve. I hope the person who did this knows the hardship they have caused the pet cemetery. It's not easy to dig up the money to replace stolen goods. Last time they took cases of solar lights off of the graves. Haven't counted how many they got this time. They got off with the large gas can, gas weed eater and wagon. Have to get Gary Peterson to repair the door. I will go out with him and estimate exactly what they took. Gosh, the weed eater alone is well over $100. This is so discouraging. We all worked our rears off to redo the cemetery yet there is always that one who has no morals at all. It's a miracle they didn't clean out the shed completely. So once again I'm on the bum folks and asking if you can donate cans to us. Call 413-9273 (Kaye).

Kaye Schloss

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We don't need Jameson

We don't need Jameson

I read the article about the alarming shortages of Jameson Irish Whiskey, what with St Patrick's Day a little over a month away. Drink Bushmil…

Our youth need our help

Our youth need our help

Helena, the state capital, a city rich with history and miles upon miles of hiking trails. Nestled beneath a canopy of scenic mountains and br…

Not everyone can take the vaccine

Not everyone can take the vaccine

A recent contributor to Reader’s Alley opined, “A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse (a person) ad…

Let hunters thin out big game

Let hunters thin out big game

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News