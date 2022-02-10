Pet cemetery robbed again

Our income is aluminum cans for the maintenance of the pet cemetery. It takes a lot of cans to make a buck. Thank God for the Helena people donating their cans for our cause. When something like this happens and it has to be replaced makes it very difficult to achieve. I hope the person who did this knows the hardship they have caused the pet cemetery. It's not easy to dig up the money to replace stolen goods. Last time they took cases of solar lights off of the graves. Haven't counted how many they got this time. They got off with the large gas can, gas weed eater and wagon. Have to get Gary Peterson to repair the door. I will go out with him and estimate exactly what they took. Gosh, the weed eater alone is well over $100. This is so discouraging. We all worked our rears off to redo the cemetery yet there is always that one who has no morals at all. It's a miracle they didn't clean out the shed completely. So once again I'm on the bum folks and asking if you can donate cans to us. Call 413-9273 (Kaye).