Pet cemetery funds almost depleted

I am asking the folks in Helena to save aluminum cans for the pet cemetery. Our account is almost depleted again.

I'm happy to say we got through the summer expenses this year. We need to get the money for the water bills, labor, etc. for the coming summer. If you don't want to take them to Pacific and tell them to put the money in the pet cemetery account, then call me at 202-8142, and I'll pick them up.

Or you can put them in the bin outside my fence in East Helena: 3265 Canyon Ferry Road. You folks have bailed us out so many times before, and I want to thank you for that. If it wasn't for your donations we wouldn't be able to finish the work at the cemetery in progress now.

I retired from nursing for now... so I have to depend on you folks as I don't have that extra check coming in... boy that hurts. Again I thank you all and God bless.

Kaye Schloss

Helena

