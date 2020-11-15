 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet cemetery funds almost depleted
0 comments

Pet cemetery funds almost depleted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I am asking the folks in Helena to save aluminum cans for the pet cemetery. Our account is almost depleted again.

I'm happy to say we got through the summer expenses this year. We need to get the money for the water bills, labor, etc. for the coming summer. If you don't want to take them to Pacific and tell them to put the money in the pet cemetery account, then call me at 202-8142, and I'll pick them up.

Or you can put them in the bin outside my fence in East Helena: 3265 Canyon Ferry Road. You folks have bailed us out so many times before, and I want to thank you for that. If it wasn't for your donations we wouldn't be able to finish the work at the cemetery in progress now.

I retired from nursing for now... so I have to depend on you folks as I don't have that extra check coming in... boy that hurts. Again I thank you all and God bless.

Kaye Schloss

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We need Dr. Weiner back
Letters

We need Dr. Weiner back

I am writing to support Dr. Tom Weiner who has been treating my husband’s cancer since 2017. He is an amazing doctor and we need him. St. Pete…

Trump tested our democracy
Letters

Trump tested our democracy

Maybe we should thank the soon to be former President Trump for testing our democracy. What a difficult, multifaceted test it has been and sti…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News