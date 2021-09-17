An open letter to Governor Gianforte, Attorney General Knudsen, Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale:

Gentlemen, your were elected to serve the interests of all Montanans. Instead, you are actively promoting the interests of the Coronavirus. The policies you advocate will 1) perpetuate the Covid pandemic; 2) risk the public health; and, 3) compromise Montana’s economy.

Personal responsibility is, indeed, essential to an effective response to Covid. But, personal responsibility requires personal sacrifice for the sake of the greater good, not decisions that advance selfish interests at the expense of the public good.

John Mundinger

Helena

Love 3 Funny 6 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1