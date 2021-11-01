Personal responsibility not working in COVID war

Montana has a high level of COVID-19 positivity, our hospitals are full, many Montanans are dying whether vaccinated or not, and they don’t have to die.

If Montana had real leadership, we would lead the other GOP states by placing a mask mandate on Montana.

The slogan taking personal responsibility isn’t working. Personal responsibility only works if people are responsible and an in my view many people aren’t responsible. I agree that wearing a mask is a not ideal, but it is scientifically shown to reduce contagiousness and infection whether flu, colds or COVID-19. After the removal of the mask mandate, many people have simply forgotten to wear masks. Requiring masks will be a reminder.

COVID-19 can be beat. We need to come together as a state and country, we need leaders and follow the lead of those leaders. When we overcame World War II, we pulled together as a country, we need the same seriousness to beat COVID-19. During WWII, our country rationed many goods, and Americans arose to the challenge to win the war.

We need to come together in the same way. We need to dispel unscientific cures, and misinformation and adopt scientific actions such as masking and vaccination.

Dave Campana

Helena

Love 13 Funny 28 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2