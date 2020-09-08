Personal attack was not helpful

I am writing in response to Joe Dooling’s opinion piece stating that Melissa Romano is unfit to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Mr. Dooling would have served this voter better if he had addressed the issues rather than stooping to a personal attack on Ms. Romano and her husband Eric Lehman on account of his conviction for drug possession. I have a different take on this tragic event than Mr. Dooling. We are all fallible, and we all struggle with our demons and make our mistakes. Eric Lehman took complete responsibility for his mistakes, and had the courage to face down his demons, seek the help he needed, and rebuild his life. Ms. Romano and their children had the love and courage to stick with him through a difficult time. To me they embody qualities I hope to see in our political leaders: responsibility, courage, commitment, the willingness to do the right thing even when it’s the hard thing.