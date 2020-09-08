 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personal attack was not helpful
1 comment

Personal attack was not helpful

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I am writing in response to Joe Dooling’s opinion piece stating that Melissa Romano is unfit to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Mr. Dooling would have served this voter better if he had addressed the issues rather than stooping to a personal attack on Ms. Romano and her husband Eric Lehman on account of his conviction for drug possession. I have a different take on this tragic event than Mr. Dooling. We are all fallible, and we all struggle with our demons and make our mistakes. Eric Lehman took complete responsibility for his mistakes, and had the courage to face down his demons, seek the help he needed, and rebuild his life. Ms. Romano and their children had the love and courage to stick with him through a difficult time. To me they embody qualities I hope to see in our political leaders: responsibility, courage, commitment, the willingness to do the right thing even when it’s the hard thing.

Now, let’s move on to addressing the critical issues facing our public schools. Melissa Romano, Montana Teacher of the Year in 2018, is fully prepared to do that.

Sarah Jaeger

Helena

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appalled by column's mudslinging
Letters

Appalled by column's mudslinging

We are appalled at the level of fear mongering and mudslinging represented in Joe Dooling’s “guest opinion“ (Aug. 27) printed in the IR, not o…

Vote out Bullock, Cooney
Letters

Vote out Bullock, Cooney

I was troubled, but not surprised, to see that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was illegally campaigning while working on taxpayer’s dime earlier this ye…

Letters

Gianforte ignores history.

Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana history.…

Masks are not too much to ask
Letters

Masks are not too much to ask

As a manager of a local restaurant, I agree with and enforce the governor's face mask requirement for all of our guests. I have been met with …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News