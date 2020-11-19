Permanent restrictions on flavored tobacco sales will protect our kids

Our students at Helena High and Capital High are being targeted by tobacco companies.

Various studies, including the National Youth Risk Tobacco Survey (2018), indicate that most youth start with a flavored product, and cite flavors as their primary reason to use e-cigarettes. Flavored tobacco products are cheap, accessible and heavily advertised in gas stations, grocery stores and other venues frequented by children.

The tobacco industry has used flavors for decades to attract youth, knowing they are more likely to get addicted and continue to use these products than those who initiate tobacco use later in life.

Failure to address the issue of youth tobacco use now will lead to more addiction and more death in Montana’s future. If flavored tobacco is available in Montana in any capacity, our children will find a way to obtain it, experiment with it, and become addicted to it.

Steve Thennis, Helena High School Principal

Brett Zanto, Capital High School Principal

