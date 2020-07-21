Permanent restrictions on flavored e-cigarette sales will protect our kids

All too often, I witness our youth trying e-cigarettes because of their candy-like flavors, and becoming addicted to the nicotine. More than 58% of young Montanans have tried e-cigarettes and more than 30% are current users, and most do so because of the flavors available. With flavors like bubblegum, cherry and fruit punch, it's hard to deny children are tempted to try them. In fact, according to the Truth Initiative, 82% of U.S. youth say that flavors are the primary reason why they use e-cigarettes.