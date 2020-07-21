Permanent restrictions on flavored e-cigarette sales will protect our kids
0 comments

Permanent restrictions on flavored e-cigarette sales will protect our kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

As the principal of Helena High School, I am happy to support the permanent rule to restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

All too often, I witness our youth trying e-cigarettes because of their candy-like flavors, and becoming addicted to the nicotine. More than 58% of young Montanans have tried e-cigarettes and more than 30% are current users, and most do so because of the flavors available. With flavors like bubblegum, cherry and fruit punch, it's hard to deny children are tempted to try them. In fact, according to the Truth Initiative, 82% of U.S. youth say that flavors are the primary reason why they use e-cigarettes.

Failure to address the e-cigarette epidemic now will lead to more addiction and more death in Montana’s future. If flavored tobacco is available in Montana in any capacity, our children will find a way to obtain it, experiment with it, and become addicted to it.

For all of these reasons, I applaud the state for taking action to stop the epidemic of flavored e-cigarettes in its tracks.

Steve Thennis

Helena High School principal

Helena

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We need to support our officers
Letters

We need to support our officers

Having known people in law enforcement and having talked with them about the job, I find it disturbing that some are considering "defunding" t…

Thank God for large businesses
Letters

Thank God for large businesses

Our present governor thinks that he can gain political advantage in his race for the U.S. Senate by trashing big corporations. Apparently he f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News