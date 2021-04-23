People with mobility issues have a right to use Helena trails

I was saddened to see the Helena City Commission direction to ban e-bikes Helena’s city trails. The conversation was fueled by a lot of misinformation about e-bikes’ speed, legal status, and potential impact on trails. There was also a lot of flowery language about the value of nature, quietude, being stewards of the land, etc. These appeals to emotion did not necessarily specify how e-bikes eroded these values, which I would argue all user groups clearly share. They also ignored the equally emotional appeals from the disabled and ageing communities about how e-bikes provide access for those of us who are differently abled but also love Helena’s public lands.

I was saddened but not surprised. Environmentalism in America has a long, dark history of elitism. The language against e-bike users and the commission’s ultimate decision to ban e-bikes mirrored the exclusionary language that has marred “progressive” environmentalism since its inception.

I am an environmental historian and teach a college course on American Environmental History. Students come to my class expecting to learn a declensionist narrative about the havoc humans have wreaked on the environment, followed by a possible redemption story that starts with the early 20th century conservation and preservation movements and continues into today.