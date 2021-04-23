People with mobility issues have a right to use Helena trails

I was saddened to see the Helena City Commission direction to ban e-bikes Helena’s city trails. The conversation was fueled by a lot of misinformation about e-bikes’ speed, legal status, and potential impact on trails. There was also a lot of flowery language about the value of nature, quietude, being stewards of the land, etc. These appeals to emotion did not necessarily specify how e-bikes eroded these values, which I would argue all user groups clearly share. They also ignored the equally emotional appeals from the disabled and ageing communities about how e-bikes provide access for those of us who are differently abled but also love Helena’s public lands.
I was saddened but not surprised. Environmentalism in America has a long, dark history of elitism. The language against e-bike users and the commission’s ultimate decision to ban e-bikes mirrored the exclusionary language that has marred “progressive” environmentalism since its inception.
I am an environmental historian and teach a college course on American Environmental History. Students come to my class expecting to learn a declensionist narrative about the havoc humans have wreaked on the environment, followed by a possible redemption story that starts with the early 20th century conservation and preservation movements and continues into today.
What they get instead is a class that asks them to think about what “wilderness” and “nature” mean, who has been excluded and indeed actively hurt by these definitions, and how clinging to the elite white masculine view of “pristine” nature precludes lasting, positive environmental change. We start from the premise that most public lands in America only exist because American Indians were either slaughtered or pushed off these lands. We examine how women’s ideas and experiences have been sidelined, how pollution has been displaced onto the lower classes and Americans of color, and how environmentalists look down on the working-class experience of the natural world. We see how these problems persist today.
I’ll admit that this approach is jarring for students. They take my class because they love nature, and they don’t want to hear that the way we’ve constructed nature is harmful to others. But over the course of the semester it turns into a really beautiful experience. Opening up these definitions becomes a way for students from different backgrounds to talk about the future of environmental change. When the 3rd generation rancher is having an impassioned but respectful conversation with the die-hard wolf advocate, I have immeasurable hope for the future.
The city commission meeting did not make me feel hopeful. E-bike opponents fell back on the same old exclusionary language about nature, and quite frankly, some pretty unsettling ableism and ageism. They fought for their preferred use of the trails without really confronting whether their preferences were hurting their neighbors.
People with disabilities are already underserved by Helena’s trails. We’re building a new ADA trail on Mount Helena, but I wonder if this decision means that people using motorized mobility assist devices will not be able to use it. Some people suggested that people who need e-bikes or motorized wheelchairs or scooters should just go to other trails, but I would argue that people with mobility issues have most right to the closest trails, not the least. People with disabilities have to fight for access every day of their lives. They shouldn’t also have to drive to the Scratchgravels.
Here’s where we get to the thesis of my class and, to me, the lesson of this incident. When you exclude people from environmentalism, you hurt its chances of succeeding. A user group that doesn’t get to enjoy lands that it’s fought and paid for will stop wanting to pay for and fight for those lands. As we move forward, I beg Helenans to think broadly and outside of their own experiences. What we have in common is that we love these trails. I believe we can and must share them.
Annie Hanshew
Helena