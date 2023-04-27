A reader recently sent a letter praising Rep. Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge for voting against a bill sponsored by a member of his own party quoting Rep. Frazer in part “as the conduit of my constituents, I am their voice.”

What scares the bejeesus out of me is that the majority of our Republican legislators are doing the same thing — they are voting to legislate morality and reduce our freedoms as the voice of their constituents. Is that really what the people of Montana want? If so, then that’s democracy and I can either accept it or move.