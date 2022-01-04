 Skip to main content
People need to figure out what ideology they follow

I read with no small amount of humor the guest piece by Stephen Maly of Bozeman. I have to assume we have another educational issue in that the use of the term "Bolshevik" to describe what he or she assumes is the political right lacks any historical basis. Bolsheviks are well known for their extreme left/socialist/Marxist views and the desire to divide society in order to take it over from within. In fact, they were birthed by Lenin, who then did what Marxists do, he went on a murderous rampage against his opposition. I will not tag a specific political party in modern America with that accusation but will highlight the fact that Stephen pointed his accusing finger in the wrong direction. In America there’s a clear desire in some to adopt communism, and ANTIFA is in fact a fascist group, but liberty and freedom loving Americans cannot be tied with a Marxist cord. People need to decide less which party they like, and instead figure out what ideology they follow. Do they prefer liberty, or do they want communism/fascism? For in the end totalitarian ideologies all act the same.

Dwayne Cooper

Helena

