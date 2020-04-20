People aren't taking social distancing seriously
People aren't taking social distancing seriously

We need to take social distancing seriously! We're all sick of this pandemic, and want it to be over, but it keeps stretching on, because people won't stay home. They aren't getting the message. This "shutdown" is a joke.

We should be closing everything except emergency services. And I mean everything. Give people a couple of days to get their essentials, and then close everything down for two weeks.

I work in a grocery store, and people are still filing in by the masses. We are taking steps to encourage social distancing, and sanitizing high-touch surfaces, every hour on the hour, but it is impossible to police everything, and keeping these places open is literally inviting people to come out into public places and touch a bunch of merchandise, instead of staying home as we have been directed. Moreover, it sends the message that both state and federal government directives mean nothing.

Two weeks, and this could be over. Do the math.

Donna Hart

Helena

