People act weird under pressure

People do weird stuff under pressure.

Twenty-twenty was especially tough on everyone. COVID, isolation, masking, quarantines, school closures, business shutdowns, unemployment, online learning, Zoom meetings, excessive government spending, etc. You get it. There’s more, but no need to go on.

This hasn’t been an easy time for any of us. There were plenty of pressures. We’ve all learned that it isn’t what happens to us that matters, it’s how we react and handle a crisis that really matters. But believe it or not, 2021 actually got worse.

Our state government, in its infinite wisdom, now tells us that vaccines cannot be mandated, meaning that any unvaccinated person has a right to go out in public and spread this horrific disease in the name of freedom. Are you kidding me? We all have agreed to mandate nonsmoking, DUI and seat belt laws to help save lives and protect people. Why does this local leadership in Montana think we should be the only state in America that thinks mandating and showing proof of vaccination is wrong?

Are these people handling this crisis well? Montana could become the laughingstock of the country.

All I can say is, people do weird stuff under pressure.

Bruce Mihelish

Missoula

Love 5 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0