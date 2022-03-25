 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penny Ronning is right choice to represent District 2

I first met Penny Ronning when I was running for City Council. I was immediately impressed on her knowledge and passion regarding the community and city issues. Over the course of many conversations, she had earned my respect and admiration for her dedicated work in public safety, human trafficking, social justice and business development.

I was elated when I found out that Penny Ronning is running for U.S. Congress. She is the right choice to represent District 2 in Montana. Citizens in Billings, Helena, Great Falls and all of Eastern Montana deserve a confident fighter, a compassionate listener, and advocate for Montana Businesses, a champion of the middle class, and a dedicated public servant.

What impresses me most about Penny is her ability to work really, really hard. The work she does is not just a 9-5 day job, it is entwined in her life. The results of her commitment to justice as well as her drive for a better future becomes realized in the continued conversations in our community. She inspires others to get involved, have difficult conversations, and see how we can grow together.

The answer is clear. We deserve great leaders. We have that in Penny Ronning.

Carmelita Dominguez,

Billings

