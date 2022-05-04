 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penny Ronning is a balanced choice for Montana

In 2020 my husband and I made the decision to return to our home state of Montana. Last summer I attended a gathering where Penny spoke about human trafficking in Montana. I was amazed at her depth of knowledge and ability to speak to a group in an open, honest manner. Later I became aware that Penny would be running for Montana's new second district congressional seat. I wanted to learn more about her as a candidate. I attended a meet and greet for Penny and stayed late as the crowd thinned out. Then a small group of us sat around a table and I listened to Penny. She talked about her family, her values, experience as a councilwoman, participation in civic groups such as CASA and her involvement as co-founder of the Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force. But the clincher for me was her openness to reaching across the political aisle to gain understanding and her willingness to partner on issues that are unique to Montanans. I believe Penny Ronning is the "even keel" candidate who will do an outstanding job representing the people of this great state.

Merrill Meredith,

Billings

letter to the editor icon
