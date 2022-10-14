 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penny Ronning has knowledge, experience

Last week the candidates for Montana's eastern congressional district (which includes Helena) met in a forum. When asked a question about controlling inflation, the Republican candidate, Matt Rosendale, went off on a tirade, blaming President Biden for our economic woes. He even blamed Biden for the war in Ukraine. He never answered the moderator's question, though. Perhaps he doesn't know much about economics.

The other two candidates were Penny Ronning, a Democrat, and Gary Buchanan, an Independent. Ms. Ronning, who has an MBA, answered the question in detail, giving a perspective on the problem that made sense. She also offered constructive ways the U.S. House of Representatives could ease inflation’s impact now and in the future by investing in the American workforce. Mr. Buchanan’s backward-looking and vague response left me wondering about his commitment to attacking inflation.

Penny’s in-depth policy knowledge, experience with writing and working to pass legislation in Montana, and service as a non-partisan elected official on the Billings City Council make her the perfect replacement for a do-nothing embarrassment like Rosendale. I am casting my vote for Penny Ronning, and urge you to learn more about her qualifications and platform before making a voting decision.

Linda Beischel,

Helena

