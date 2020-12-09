Pearl Harbor anniversary coverage lacking

Today is Dec. 7, 2020. I read and reread the IR today, there is only one tiny reference to Dec. 7, 1941. This day in history was as big a day as Sept. 11, 2001. On Dec. 7, 1941, about 3,000 Americans died on American soil by an attack from a foreign country, this attack pushed America into a war that would leave about 700,000 Americans dead or wounded on two fronts. Yet nothing of significant reporting in today's paper. I realize we are battling a deadly virus and we are celebrating and honoring those frontline workers dealing with this virus, but lets not forget those heroes who lost their lives or were injured serving our country and protecting our freedoms. Today, I celebrate our men and women who served in Pearl Harbor as well as all our past and current military. Thank you for your service.