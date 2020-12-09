 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pearl Harbor anniversary coverage lacking
1 comment

Pearl Harbor anniversary coverage lacking

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Today is Dec. 7, 2020. I read and reread the IR today, there is only one tiny reference to Dec. 7, 1941. This day in history was as big a day as Sept. 11, 2001. On Dec. 7, 1941, about 3,000 Americans died on American soil by an attack from a foreign country, this attack pushed America into a war that would leave about 700,000 Americans dead or wounded on two fronts. Yet nothing of significant reporting in today's paper. I realize we are battling a deadly virus and we are celebrating and honoring those frontline workers dealing with this virus, but lets not forget those heroes who lost their lives or were injured serving our country and protecting our freedoms. Today, I celebrate our men and women who served in Pearl Harbor as well as all our past and current military. Thank you for your service.

Patti Buckingham

East Helena

1 comment
11
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden must change his rhetoric
Letters

Biden must change his rhetoric

The Democrat candidate for president of the United States has spent the last several months calling for unity among the people of this country…

Bring back Dr. Weiner
Letters

Bring back Dr. Weiner

I am thinking about all those who are trying to make it through the Christmas season, the COVID epidemic, and fighting cancer. I'm thinking ab…

What keeps me up at night
Letters

What keeps me up at night

In the IR on 11/13/2020, Steve Daines states, “the election is not yet settled”. He was supportive of the President’s lawsuits against assumed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News