I was thrilled to see a recent article, “PBMs are worsening Montanans’ access to care” call out pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and their unethical practices.

Instead of protecting patients, they exploit them for their own gain. Time and time again the best interests of a vulnerable population is put on the backburner so that these middleman can benefit — and I am tired of it. PBMs claim to work on behalf of patients, but they don’t practice what they preach. In fact, when manufacturers issue rebates on medications PBMs pocket them and leave the patient to foot the remaining out of pocket costs.

It's simple — PBMs have gotten out of control and it’s time for change. Thankfully, our lawmakers are seeking to address this issue through two pieces of legislation, the HELP Copays Act and Sen. Tester’s DRUG Act. Both of these bills implement PBM reforms that will reign in their practices and help patients access the care they need.

It is encouraging to see so much action happening in Washington to rein in PBMs and make sure people are getting their medicine without middleman interference. I hope these laws pass soon.

Janet Hawks,

Galata