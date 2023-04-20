When my son was 6, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of eosinophilic esophagitis, which is an allergic reaction that happens in your esophagus.

During his attacks, his symptoms include abdominal pain, trouble swallowing and chest pain. As a mother, it is incredibly difficult to watch him suffer.

Thankfully, his specialists have prescribed him treatments that alleviate his attacks and relieve his symptoms.

However, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) continue to get in the way of my son’s treatments. For years, I have battled with them to approve the medications his doctors prescribe.

At the beginning of each year I spend at a month, sometimes two months, fighting the prior authorization process. There have been times my son has missed his treatments because of all the delays.

It's simple — PBMs have failed my son, and they will continue to fail him until lawmakers intervene. Patients like my son should not find cures at the doctor’s office, only to be denied at the pharmacy counter.

We need change, now, and I ask our lawmakers in Washington, DC to fix this and ensure that there are stronger regulations on PBMs.

Jennifer Thomas,

Great Falls