Passage of levy will increase taxes

Pay attention Helena. The May 3 general election will have on the ballot another “general fund levy” raising your property taxes.

Passage of this proposal for elementary and high school districts combined will increase the taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $4.79. For a home with a market value of $200,000 approximately $9.59.

This is permanent once approved by voters.

I personally do not know of anyone who has a home now worth $200,000.

Now, look at your tax bill or look online and see your property tax pie chart. Almost half of property taxes is school related including retirement.

As a senior on a fixed income my house payment goes up every year, making it almost impossible to afford anything else.

Rents go up.

Home prices go up.

Let’s think this through before you cast your ballot. With the ridiculous prices on everything from food to gas, now is not the time for higher property taxes.

Laurie McGrath,

Helena

