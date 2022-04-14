 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Passage of levy will increase taxes

  • 0

Pay attention Helena. The May 3 general election will have on the ballot another “general fund levy” raising your property taxes.

Passage of this proposal for elementary and high school districts combined will increase the taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $4.79. For a home with a market value of $200,000 approximately $9.59.

This is permanent once approved by voters.

I personally do not know of anyone who has a home now worth $200,000.

Now, look at your tax bill or look online and see your property tax pie chart. Almost half of property taxes is school related including retirement.

As a senior on a fixed income my house payment goes up every year, making it almost impossible to afford anything else.

Rents go up.

Home prices go up.

Let’s think this through before you cast your ballot. With the ridiculous prices on everything from food to gas, now is not the time for higher property taxes.

People are also reading…

Laurie McGrath,

Helena

Letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale votes anti-American

Rosendale votes anti-American

Congressman Matt Rosendale was one of 63 Republican House members that voted against a resolution in support of NATO. This is just one of many…

No more COVID money

No more COVID money

Just how greedy are the states? We are told many states are flush with money because they did not use all their COVID-19 funds sent to them fr…

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

If you have read the Letters to the Editor in this newspaper, you know that many Helenans support Kay Satre for a trustee’s position on School…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News