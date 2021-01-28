 Skip to main content
Pass bills that benefit children
Pass bills that benefit children

Dear Legislators,

Can you please draft and pass bills that will actually benefit the children of Montana? Here are a few ideas. How about proactive programs that reduce the number of kids entering the foster care system. Find solutions to feed the thousands of Montana children who go to bed hungry every night. Maybe consider innovative approaches to ensure meaningful health coverage for working families who do not qualify for Medicaid or their employers do not cover them. Have you thought about reaching out to the kids who are struggling in school or flunking out due to COVID-19? What about our teens who suffer anxiety or are suicidal? I hope a few of these suggestions will spark some action.

Mary Boyle

Helena

