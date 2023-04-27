When we were raising our daughters, we taught them how to be responsible individuals.

We taught them the basics of life. We did not expect that they would learn our family and community rules and values from the actions of the Legislature or so called individuals who take it upon themselves to set every detail of our lives in writing.

If there was a book that we felt they were not ready to read, we felt it our responsibility to make that determination. We informed them of the dangers of guns. We told them of the detrimental effects of smoking and drugs. We gave them information on sexual activity and birth control.

As parents, we knew it was our job and we think we did a pretty good job of it. Now it seems that parents are relegating this responsibility to our government, a government run by a party which is against government.

We’re confused.

Have we missed something here? And, by the way, as adults we will all face the consequences of the chosen few determining what we can read, how we lead our lives and what the new reality is.

Len and Concetta Eckel,

Clancy