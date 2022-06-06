 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same behaviors is frustrating. Frustration leads to behaviors we'd prefer to avoid.

As a retired full-time teacher in the Helena Public Schools, current part-time teacher at Intermountain Children’s Home, and businessperson, I'd like to offer an idea that might prompt some action that so many of us feel is long overdue — governmental action is necessary to affect the current trend in assault weapon violence.

As we welcome summer, federal lawmakers have about three months in which to implement effective policy that addresses assault weapon violence BEFORE schools reopen. Inaction would result in teachers refusing to return to school until meaningful action is taken. If there was ever a legitimate reason for a teacher's strike, this is it! Teaching has enough stress without wondering each morning if this is "their unlucky day." Parents shouldn't have to send children to institutions that are currently being targeted.

Parents and teachers must unite to stop this growing trend that lawmakers fail to act upon.

Rob Freistadt,

Helena

