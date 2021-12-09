 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paid family leave will help all Montana families

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

As a new mother and registered nurse in Helena, Montana, I have seen firsthand how a lack of paid family leave has negatively impacted Montanans. After my first baby, I returned to work at the hospital as it was implementing COVID-19 safety protocols and creating plans for worst case pandemic scenarios. I continue to navigate my family, career and the pandemic as I prepare to deliver my second child. As the COVID-19 pandemic devastates Montanans, I witness with sadness and frequency the opposite side of the circle of life. I have an acute understanding of how beneficial paid family leave might be; paid time off with my baby would have provided me much needed security for my family’s health during the pandemic. Time off for families who have a loved one struggling through COVID-19, long hospitalizations or death would provide the love and support every being deserves. A paid family leave policy promoting bonding and support during all stages of life is critical to the stability and success of Montana families. I urge you to write your representatives in support of paid family leave.

Metta Gilbert Barnhart

People are also reading…

Helena 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A small price to pay

A small price to pay

"Mandates"! No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of "mandates" are generally accepted: "stop signs," "speed limits," …

Disappointed in St. Peter's

Disappointed in St. Peter's

To the Leadership at St. Peter's Hospital: It was very disappointing to read that you have hired an anti-vaxxer as the new oncologist at St. P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News