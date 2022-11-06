 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pad for Paws Foundation milestone

The Pad for Paws Foundation has just reached a milestone of donating one million pounds of pet food to hungry pets in our community.

Since our Paws Pantry program started in 2008, we have assisted low-income pet owners who are experiencing a temporary hardship such as unemployment, a death in the family, a natural disaster, etc.

Pad for Paws started out by just providing pet food, but over the years we’ve expanded to include pet supplies, and helping to pay for emergency veterinary care to ease pet suffering.

The Pad for Paws Foundation helps low-income seniors, our nation’s veterans, those with service animals, and physically and mentally challenged.

Our Foundation is 100% volunteer with no paid employees. The good we accomplish is from the hard work of dedicated volunteers and Board members.

The Pad for Paws Foundation is an IRS approved charity dedicated to animal welfare. We are supported entirely by private contributions, grants and fundraisers.

Visit us at our website www.padforpaws.org or Facebook for more information about us.

Thank you to everyone who has donated pet food to us, and to our volunteers who distributed it.

Nancy Jardon, treasurer, Pad for Paws Foundation

