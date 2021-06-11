Override veto to address affordable housing shortage

In the last two decades, housing in Montana has become increasingly unaffordable for residents. Workers across Montana are priced out of the market and struggling to make ends meet. Cost-burdened households experience many difficulties regarding health, well-being, educational attainment and employment opportunities. These difficulties add up to affect entire communities. However, our lawmakers can still address the affordable housing shortage by overriding Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of House Bill 397.

HB 397 is a bipartisan program that expands the federal low-income housing credit program, and was passed with large majorities by the Legislature. Its implementation would build 1,000 more apartments, and create thousands of jobs. Other states that have passed programs similar to HB 397 have seen real benefits in the form of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars generated in their communities, as well as access to affordable homes for workers.

It is important that we invest in the well-being of all Montanans by expanding access to workforce housing. When housing is unaffordable, entire communities are affected, but the most vulnerable face the greatest difficulties. Affordable housing is essential, so I urge our lawmakers to sign this bill into law.

Natalie Mahoney

Bozeman

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1