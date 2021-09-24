Out-of-control debt

They're at it again!

The politicians just can't stop themselves from continually trying to pass trillion-dollar bills with a promise that the "bills will be paid for" not by cuts in current spending, but by raising additional taxes.

There is apparently no consideration given to the very adverse effect all this debt will have on our economy and our way of life. Here's a thought: if we can come up with a few trillion dollars now and then, how about using that money to pay down our already over-burdening (and continually increasing) U.S. debt, which is currently nearing $29 trillion?

Please, just go to "usdebtclock.org" and seriously look at the numbers. In 1980, our debt was equal to 35% of the Gross National Product GNP). After 20 years — in 2000 — this had grown to 56% of GNP. Our existing debt already equates to $86,482 per citizen, or $228,660 per taxpayer. When will this madness stop? The worst part is that all of this debt will be inherited by our children, grandchildren, and countless future generations.

Carl Lawson

Missoula

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1