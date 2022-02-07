 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our youth need our help

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Helena, the state capital, a city rich with history and miles upon miles of hiking trails. Nestled beneath a canopy of scenic mountains and bright blue sky lies a harrowing truth continuing to plague our youth – suicide.

Montana holds the third highest rate of suicide in the nation and remains in the top five states for all age groups (Rosston, 2021). Likewise, 51.3% of our teens ages 12-17 diagnosed with depression went untreated in the past year (NAMI, 2021). While understanding these numbers and the factors contributing to rises in teen suicide rates is imperative moving forward. It’s also critical to recognize what we can do right now to help.

We must organize training for school employees, parents, family members and members of our community. Training should be required for all school employees and optional for parents and family; recognizing the signs is the first step. This will allow for a chain of support as well as eliminate the issue with untreated depression.

It’s imperative we stop turning our back on mental illness and upholding the age-old “tough it out” Montanan mentality. Our youth need our help, and we must come together to fight for them.

People are also reading…

Caitlin Pattee

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Matt Rosendale for disseminating misinformation and stoking unfounded fear and prejudice through a taxpayer-funded newsletter that co…

Not everyone can take the vaccine

Not everyone can take the vaccine

A recent contributor to Reader’s Alley opined, “A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse (a person) ad…

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

I sure enjoyed the political cartoon for Feb. 1, showing just how biased our dear president is. Wouldn't you rather have the person, that's mo…

Let hunters thin out big game

Let hunters thin out big game

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

Zinke is the man for the job

Zinke is the man for the job

Right now Montanans are facing crises that we haven't seen in generations. If we are going to pull ourselves out of this and set America back …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News