Helena, the state capital, a city rich with history and miles upon miles of hiking trails. Nestled beneath a canopy of scenic mountains and bright blue sky lies a harrowing truth continuing to plague our youth – suicide.

Montana holds the third highest rate of suicide in the nation and remains in the top five states for all age groups (Rosston, 2021). Likewise, 51.3% of our teens ages 12-17 diagnosed with depression went untreated in the past year (NAMI, 2021). While understanding these numbers and the factors contributing to rises in teen suicide rates is imperative moving forward. It’s also critical to recognize what we can do right now to help.

We must organize training for school employees, parents, family members and members of our community. Training should be required for all school employees and optional for parents and family; recognizing the signs is the first step. This will allow for a chain of support as well as eliminate the issue with untreated depression.

It’s imperative we stop turning our back on mental illness and upholding the age-old “tough it out” Montanan mentality. Our youth need our help, and we must come together to fight for them.

Caitlin Pattee

Helena

