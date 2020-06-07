Our 'strong and powerful' president
3 comments

Our 'strong and powerful' president

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

On Monday, the president spoke to the nation's governors, telling them they needed to "be strong " and "dominate" their streets. He called himself "strong and powerful." So then what did this strong and powerful president do next? He had the military clear Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters and the clergy of St. John's Church using pepper spray and rubber bullets.

He did this so he could have a photo-op in front of the church holding a Bible. What peaceful and healing passage did he read to comfort and calm the nation? None. A strong and powerful president would have walked over to listen to those who were peacefully protesting and hear their stories and life experiences. Instead, this president walked between lines of armed officers to an empty space.

Janet Andrew

Helena

3 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Men, it’s time to mask up
Letters

Men, it’s time to mask up

The New York Times recently reported that Montana is tied with Hawaii for the lowest number of Covid-19 infections per capita. That means Mont…

Trump is in bad company
Letters

Trump is in bad company

Trump maintains that he did not know the history of his inflammatory phrase that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News