Our 'strong and powerful' president

On Monday, the president spoke to the nation's governors, telling them they needed to "be strong " and "dominate" their streets. He called himself "strong and powerful." So then what did this strong and powerful president do next? He had the military clear Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters and the clergy of St. John's Church using pepper spray and rubber bullets.

He did this so he could have a photo-op in front of the church holding a Bible. What peaceful and healing passage did he read to comfort and calm the nation? None. A strong and powerful president would have walked over to listen to those who were peacefully protesting and hear their stories and life experiences. Instead, this president walked between lines of armed officers to an empty space.