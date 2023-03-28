The relentless drive to completely ban abortion rights in this country is just another instance of one group's insistence that its rights are more important than those of any other group.

Not every belief system holds that life begins at conception. Most believe that an adult woman’s life is more valuable than the possible life of a recently fertilized human egg.

Another example: the right to vote is being eroded in the name of unsubstantiated voter fraud.

All rights protected by our checks and balances form of government are being challenged. Montana’s Legislature is seeking to usurp the Supreme Court's powers. Why? Because the court ruled several recently passed laws unconstitutional.

What’s next? Free speech? Freedom of peaceful assembly? How about the right to bear arms? All roads to authoritarianism begin with the elimination of democratic freedoms.

The time to act against these trends is now. We must work together to remove from office all those politicians who place more importance in retention of their power than the well-being of our democracy.

This is important. Learn to know the positions of those seeking your vote. Find new thoughtful leaders.

Vote out the thoughtless power mongers.

Galen McKibben,

Helena