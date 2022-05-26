We are endowed with the right to free speech, except when it endangers others; we are free to worship as we please, but not to perform human sacrifices; you can drive your car around, but not at 120 mph; our right to assemble takes a back seat when a panic ensues, and people get trampled. Our personal freedoms end when public safety is at risk.

Our rights to bear arms and to maintain a well-regulated militia don’t entitle civilians to own weapons of mass destruction or to police the neighborhood with a group of buddies according to fringe ideologies. The Second Amendment provides for hunting rifles and handguns for personal defense. It also provides for the military, which is tasked with properly handling very dangerous weapons used when we’ve deemed the need for mass carnage.

Lest I digress, we are only truly free when we temper our personal freedom with careful consideration for the rights of others. We aren’t just free — we’re responsible to our community. If you advocate for unrestrained firearm possession, you are complicit with murder when the “wrong hands” attack civilians or kill children. Our right to bear arms needs to be limited — the sooner the better.

Matthieu Oppedahl,

Helena

