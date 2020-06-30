Our history is important
Our history is important

Destroying the relics from our past that depict the lives of those who saved us from a hopeless future is not the way to solve the problems that confront this great country today. Do everything that you can to help your fellow citizens understand where we came from and how important it is to understand how precious our freedom is and how wise and exceptional the founders of the United States were. My life matters, make your life matter also.

John Forbes

Helena

