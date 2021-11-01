If the reporting in the article concerning the attorney general sending a Montana Highway Patrol officer to St. Peter’s Hospital is accurate, every Montanan should take serious issue with it.

On the heels of a legislative session in which Republicans enacted laws prohibiting local health agencies from mandating basic health measures, it simply defies belief that our attorney general would then use the resources of the Highway Patrol to attempt to mandate how a hospital should treat an individual patient. Aside from the obvious abuse of power, this move certainly seems inconsistent with the Republican mantra of keeping government out of health care.

On the other hand, I suppose it does follow another Republican mantra — personal responsibility. The attorney general thought it was his personal responsibility to prescribe an unproven treatment to a St. Peter’s patient.

Our health care workers deserve better than to be intimidated and investigated for doing their jobs. They deserve respect and gratitude. And the people of Montana deserve a serious attorney general.

Terry Cosgrove

Helena

Love 13 Funny 22 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0