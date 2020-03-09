Our government needs more leaders

What is leadership? It’s not the willingness to justify the means by the end achieved. It’s the intelligence and creativity to discover the means that do not require justification. It is not bludgeoning your compensation into compliance; it is having the compassion, patience and the willingness to listen to, and communicate with others that leads to compromise and consensus. A street thug is not a leader.

We need more leaders and fewer bludgeoners in our political system … on both sides of the proverbial aisle, and at all levels of government.

Please join me in rejecting the non-leader bullies and non-thinking ideology running for office. If there are no suitable candidates for an office in which you are interested, help your party find one or become one yourself. In a word, get involved. It is not too late. You can make a difference and help save our democracy and our planet. Support, vote for and continue supporting the Republicans, Democrats and independents who actually know how to lead.

Galen McKibben

Helena

