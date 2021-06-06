Our fragile republic is at risk

The political cartoon in the June 3 IR that depicts McConnell spitting on the grave of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick reminds me of a quote by well-known conservative attorney George Conway. As a former long-time Republican, the cartoon and quote perfectly describe what I think of today's Republican politicians.

Here, in part, is what Conway had to say: "Four years of Trump have led to the Republican party becoming a threat to democracy, a declining sect dominated by crackpots, charlatans, and cowards. Of these it's the cowards, including the senators who killed last week's legislation (i.e. the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurgency) who bear the most blame. (These senators) quiver in fear of the man who cost them the presidency and both houses of Congress."

It is unbelievable to me that, even after the Jan. 6 Trump-inspired insurgency at our nation's Capitol, polls show 70% of Republicans still support Trump. Let us fervently hope that the other 30% who don't, plus Independents and Democrats will trounce Republicans in the 2022 and 2024 elections. If that does not happen, we could lose the fragile republic that Benjamin Franklin warned we must guard carefully and continuously if we want to keep it.

Let's be sure to do all we can to keep this precious republic that so many have fought, bled and died to preserve.