 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our firearm future

  • 0

As we continue making access to firearms easy, one can reasonably speculate about the future. Obviously, the number of firearms in society will continue to increase. Those with suicidal intent, anger management issues or intense paranoia will continue to easily get semi-automatic weapons. We will have armed guards and concealed firearms by attendees at many venues. Metal detectors will increase and body searches will occur frequently. We will harden schools, libraries, stores and churches with bulletproof doors and windows and staff them with armed guards. Many priests, ministers, judges, librarians and teachers will carry firearms concealed or openly. Angry domestic or personal disputes or public meetings will tragically end with shootings between “responsible gun owners.” Faulty home storage firearm “accidents” will increase. Mass shootings or “suicide by cop” shooting events will continue. There will be shootouts between armed teachers and sociopaths and students will be caught in the crossfire. Every “safe” public venue will require TSA level screening procedures. Firearm death will become the leading cause of traumatic mortality for all age groups. In summary, the effect of more firearms will be more firearm violence. This is the future of America without effective firearm regulation.

People are also reading…

John M. Mott,

Helena

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote common sense this election

Vote common sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Guns do not make us safer

Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…

Fortify gun laws

Fortify gun laws

The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News