They just keep legislating away essential aspects of our democracy!

How did we get here? In Montana the trends have been clear for years. Witness the increasing absence of personal integrity among political leaders.

Recently, in response to the Montana Supreme Court’s rulings against laws as unconstitutional, new laws have been put forward to reduce the constitutional separation of powers among the branches of government in the state.

We cannot let this trend continue. Separation of powers is the backbone of a checks and balances democratic form of government.

We must replace those who are chipping away at our representative democracy. Replace those who value money and power more than our democracy.

All peacefully attained permanent change is local. Right now, here in Montana, changes are trending toward the overthrow of our democracy. Change from fair, inclusive, representative governance to an authoritarian controlled government.

Voter suppression efforts, including the recent proposed limitation on availability of absentee ballots are clearly designed to make it more difficult for certain groups to vote. Was your representative or senator a sponsor and/or support of that effort? If so, he or she needs to go.

Our country’s and our Montana state’s democracy is under siege.

Galen McKibben,

Helena