Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenges to the basic values that define the United States. I agree that we face an “evil that is trying to take down this country.” However, I believe that the evil, instead of coming from gay rights and abortion issues, is coming from the flag-waving right. The Republican Party is trying to change the rules to restrict voting and to question and make it easier to reject voting outcomes. They have accepted the “big lie” that the last presidential election was stolen in spite of the mountains of ballots that were examined time and again by election officials. Part of the electorate is now losing confidence in the process. If democracy were a game, one of the rules would be: We accept the results of elections. Ballots from close elections can always be recounted. Losers have graciously conceded for the good of the county for over two hundred years. We remember Al Gore did this when his battle for the presidency with George W. Bush gridlocked in Florida. People would won’t play by the rules must be ejected from the game.

During the Trump presidency we unfortunately became accustomed to lies and the resulting chaos and confusion. Major religions have always cherished the Truth and the Light to guide us and taught that lies lead to darkness and evil. Knowledge is how we navigate reality. Clear thinking and accurate information are both needed to make democracy work.

We have some good examples from current events that demonstrate the connections between lies and evil. We see the quagmire created by Putin when he ordered his Army to attack Ukraine to try to free the Ukrainians from “Nazi” influence. He expected it to be quick and easy, but the Ukrainians fight to their death rather than lose their freedom and their county. Putin will not accept that his assumptions were wrong. He persists in bombing civilian targets, which is a war crime and most certainly qualifies as evil. Now in Russia, citizens speaking the truth about what’s happening in their country are being jailed. Speaking the truth also became very dangerous during WWII in Germany. Another example: The people who attacked our capitol on January 6, 2021 were following the big lie. As they are now being convicted, some of them finally understand that they were wrong and are contrite, but they still have to go to jail.

The Republican Party seems no longer interested in participating in the messy old sausage-like-law-marking. They want to call the shots and will pack the courts and the legislature with conservatives to do it. When a political force decides that things would be better if they ran everything, it is not democracy they are proposing. Our forefathers created our nation as a democracy where people could live and work together is peace in spite of their differences.

Vote as if our democracy depends upon us to make good choices. It does.

Oline Barta

Helena