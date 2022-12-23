The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services engaged Alvarez and Marsal to conduct a comprehensive assessment and establish long-term sustainable operation plans for Montana’s seven healthcare facilities. The 92-page report has recently been shared. The report is thorough, comprehensive and offers constructive, meaningful solutions. This is the fourth study over the last 30 years which has included suggested improvements to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. Sadly, we have been unable to implement many of the previous suggestions. Our current public mental illness treatment system is broken, fractured and ineffective. It does not meet the needs of individuals living with serious mental illnesses and their families. Let’s hope the 2023 Montana Legislature and the Gianforte Administration can work together to find solutions for those suffering from serious mental illnesses and their families!