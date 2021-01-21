Patti Buckingham needs to examine her words carefully, spreading hate, and calling Trump Republicans embarrassments, cultists and responsible for denigrating our country. She talks past protests. What about 2020 violent protests, stoked by Democratic left - burning, looting, violence, endangering human lives, destroying property (government & personal). According to Democrats we are to assume these were peaceful Sunday picnics - no harm done. Democrats spent 3 years & millions of tax payer dollars disrupting our governing process by not accepting 2016 election results – trying to take away our constitutional vote, our freedom to use constitutional laws to elect representatives of our choice - a costly falsehood perpetrated by Democrats because they would NOT accept that “the Trump embarrassments and our ilk” had chosen the governing representative of our choice. Careful Patti – “the pot calling the kettle black”. I don’t condone violence but do have a problem with accusations of “our freedoms being taken away” because I am a Trump Republican. SHAME ON YOU. Democrats spout “unity”, yet we find another “ranting” about “trumpsters ruining our country”. Our country’s biggest threat comes from the Democratic left who want control, money, power and the willingness to do anything to hold it all.