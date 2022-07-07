Our country is being destroyed

We are no longer the United States of America! The Supreme Court, with Republican appointees, has made that clear. The court has pitted states against states in terms that can only be imagined. Our courts are going to be flooded with lawsuits, but the real issues that need to be addressed are the care and treatment of women who are seeking help for whatever their needs are. These needs are going to be ignored.
I get an eerie feeling that this has been a long-term plan to destroy our beautiful United States of America. Whoever you are, Republican, Democrat or independent, wake up and see what is now destroying our country!
Rita A. Williams,
Helena