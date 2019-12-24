We are fulfilling the ancient Chinese curse, “may you live in interesting times,” and people who allow themselves to think about it are experiencing what Michele Goldberg calls “Democracy grief,” or what I call “Trump-caused anxiety.” We fear the destruction of our democratic institutions and the hollowing out of our Constitution, even as we fear the dramatic decline on the global stage of American democracy and humanitarian values.
If you sit back and examine the Trump presidency -- what Peter Baker calls “an impeachment waiting to happen” -- and consider the role of Putin’s Russia in our affairs, both through a complicit American president, and now the enlistment of virtually all of the Republican Party, you see part of the picture.
Then if you watched the impeachment debate and vote and noted the lock-step, subservient and frantically expressed defense of a guilty president by the Republicans, you saw another part.
What we see is something unique in modern American history: Trump’s fate is inextricably bound to Putin’s agenda, and the Republican Party has chosen to tie its fate to that of Trump. This results in a new twist in our foreign relations: Our chief adversary – one that is authoritarian, anti-democracy, anti-American, and lusting after global hegemony for itself -- has essentially captured one of America’s two major political parties. We are justified in our grief, anxiety and opposition.
Lawrence K. Pettit
Helena
Hey Lawrence, the comparison between how the Impeached one came to power and how Hitler brought Facism to Germany in the 1930's is parallel on so many plains. One of the many comparisons is how both have heavily invested in the great Lie. Hitler Lied and said just about anything by feeding on others fears, unfortunate circumstances, and scapegoating others for perceived slights. In Hitler's case, he blamed the Jews and history speaks to that outcome. For corrupt conservatives, it's the Media or Biden or anyone smart enough to see through the sham (or shame) in the WH. History will judge that outcome too.
Scholars make a comparison of liberal and conservative views/ideology to German Fascism, why do most scholars conclude that fascism is closely aligned with conservative views? Unquestionable following/worship, creation of us/them arguments, and perpetrating the Great Lie are all boxes checked by todays conservatives.
Need proof:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism
The first three paragraphs will spell it out nicely. I will pull out some good quotes for you:
Fascism is "Opposed to liberalism, Marxism, and anarchism, fascism is placed on the far-right within the traditional left–right spectrum.[4][5][6] (the numbers cite primary source material for the factual information)
Here are more first hand resources cited in the source.
Turner, Henry Ashby, Reappraisals of Fascism. New Viewpoints, 1975. p. 162. States fascism's "goals of radical and authoritarian nationalism".
Larsen, Stein Ugelvik, Bernt Hagtvet and Jan Petter Myklebust, Who were the Fascists: Social Roots of European Fascism (Columbia University Press, 1984; ISBN 978-82-00-05331-6), p. 424, "organized form of integrative radical nationalist authoritarianism".
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism#cite_ref-RoutledgeCompanion_4-5
Paxton (2004), pp. 32, 45, 173; Nolte (1965) p. 300.
Enjoy
