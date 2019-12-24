{{featured_button_text}}
We are fulfilling the ancient Chinese curse, “may you live in interesting times,” and people who allow themselves to think about it are experiencing what Michele Goldberg calls “Democracy grief,” or what I call “Trump-caused anxiety.” We fear the destruction of our democratic institutions and the hollowing out of our Constitution, even as we fear the dramatic decline on the global stage of American democracy and humanitarian values.

If you sit back and examine the Trump presidency -- what Peter Baker calls “an impeachment waiting to happen” -- and consider the role of Putin’s Russia in our affairs, both through a complicit American president, and now the enlistment of virtually all of the Republican Party, you see part of the picture.

Then if you watched the impeachment debate and vote and noted the lock-step, subservient and frantically expressed defense of a guilty president by the Republicans, you saw another part.

What we see is something unique in modern American history: Trump’s fate is inextricably bound to Putin’s agenda, and the Republican Party has chosen to tie its fate to that of Trump. This results in a new twist in our foreign relations: Our chief adversary – one that is authoritarian, anti-democracy, anti-American, and lusting after global hegemony for itself -- has essentially captured one of America’s two major political parties. We are justified in our grief, anxiety and opposition.

Lawrence K. Pettit

Helena

