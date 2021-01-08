 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our biggest threat came from within
4 comments

Our biggest threat came from within

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I sit here watching Trump supporters breach the United States Capitol.

I remember Vietnam protests, Black Power protests, political protests during the Nixon administration. That was a really sad time in our history, each one of those protests were never a threat to our elected officials. We did not fear our governing body would have to be evacuated for their safety. So, today, I am watching the Capitol police lose control of our nation's Capitol.

These supposed Americans have now reduced our country to a third world country. Today the United States is no better then Venezuala.

Today, the very countries these protesters hate, Trump cult protesters are copying. These Trumpsters are taking our freedom of vote, our freedom to use our constitutional laws to elect our representatives away from us. These Trump Republicans are an embarrassment to our country.

You have disrupted our governing process and taken our freedoms away. Shame on you. Thank you Trump and cultists, you deserve the worst possible outcome for your behavior.

This is evidence of Trump, his ilk and type of government we have had the last 4 years, the dangers of furthering Trump power. Our biggest threat came from within, its name, Trump.

Patti Buckingham

East Helena

4 comments
3
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Peter's double standard
Letters

St. Peter's double standard

An open letter to Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health, referencing the Independent Record’s front page article, Dec. 26, 2020, “On the fro…

A doctor who should be emulated
Letters

A doctor who should be emulated

I have been a cancer patient of Dr. Thomas Weiner, St. Peter’s Health Cancer Treatment Center, for the past six and a half years. Dr. Weiner’s…

Shame on Gianforte
Letters

Shame on Gianforte

The Geek governor doesn’t give a damn about Montana as he couldn’t wait to get rid of the mask mandate keeping the virus numbers down in Monta…

Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal
Letters

Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal

I’m writing in regards to the removal of Dr. Tom Weiner from St. Peter’s Cancer Center. What a shock to hear of the best cancer specialist around.

Daines breaches oath of office
Letters

Daines breaches oath of office

Sen. Daines, I was dismayed that you joined U.S. senators planning to challenge the formal certification of electoral votes when Congress meet…

Cost of cowardice
Letters

Cost of cowardice

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News