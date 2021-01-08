I sit here watching Trump supporters breach the United States Capitol.

I remember Vietnam protests, Black Power protests, political protests during the Nixon administration. That was a really sad time in our history, each one of those protests were never a threat to our elected officials. We did not fear our governing body would have to be evacuated for their safety. So, today, I am watching the Capitol police lose control of our nation's Capitol.

These supposed Americans have now reduced our country to a third world country. Today the United States is no better then Venezuala.

Today, the very countries these protesters hate, Trump cult protesters are copying. These Trumpsters are taking our freedom of vote, our freedom to use our constitutional laws to elect our representatives away from us. These Trump Republicans are an embarrassment to our country.

You have disrupted our governing process and taken our freedoms away. Shame on you. Thank you Trump and cultists, you deserve the worst possible outcome for your behavior.

This is evidence of Trump, his ilk and type of government we have had the last 4 years, the dangers of furthering Trump power. Our biggest threat came from within, its name, Trump.

Patti Buckingham

East Helena

