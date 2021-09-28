Opposed to provision in federal spending bill

While Washington debates a $3.5 trillion federal spending bill, voters in Montana and across the nation increasingly oppose a provision that would require banks to report their customers’ account information to the Internal Revenue Service.

The Independent Community Bankers of America released a poll that shows 67% of voters oppose the plan. The groups also reported that consumers have used its Consumer Alert platform to send nearly 400,000 messages to Congress in opposition.

The polling found that most consumers don’t trust the IRS to keep their financial information safe from data breaches and don’t think that information is the government’s business. There are also concerns the plan would drive more Americans away from the banking industry and toward predatory lenders — reversing bipartisan efforts to reduce the unbanked population.

With policymakers working to pass the spending bill on a simple majority vote using congressional reconciliation rules, Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Matthew Rosendale have plenty of power to stop this misguided proposal.

Policymakers should listen to their constituents and find alternatives to indiscriminately gathering information from virtually every U.S. taxpayer, such as by ensuring the IRS makes better use of the data it already has.