Opposed to Hill Park theater

I write to support the June 28 letter from Ms. Jacobson, opposing the plan for an outdoor theater in Hill Park. She is correct that this park should not be disturbed, and there are many other possible locations.

In addition, I would ask why the citizens of Helena (their tax dollars) should subsidize Grandstreet? Grandstreet makes a large profit from their performances, and benefits from free child labor. If their profits have suffered from the pandemic, it is not the Helena taxpayer that should selectively only bail out this one business. Has Grandstreet applied for and received the federal pandemic assistance?

I urge the City to reconsider this decision, and open the decision-making process for public comment.

Chuck Evilsizer

Helena

