Opposed to Hill Park stage

We were reading the paper recently and were surprised and disappointed to see the cement stage was approved.

We have a beautiful pristine park in the middle of Helena the fairgrounds are empty. Memorial park was built just for this sort of thing.

We hope this not going to be a tacky "Saturday Night Live in Helena." Lest all hope they do not get the lights for the ball some people want.

Doreen Filson

Helena

