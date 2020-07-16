Opposed to Hill Park stage

We were reading the paper recently and were surprised and disappointed to see the cement stage was approved.
We have a beautiful pristine park in the middle of Helena the fairgrounds are empty. Memorial park was built just for this sort of thing.
We hope this not going to be a tacky "Saturday Night Live in Helena." Lest all hope they do not get the lights for the ball some people want.
Doreen Filson
Helena
